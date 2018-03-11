Pakistan empowering women in all fields:Abbas

London, Mar 11 (APP):Pakistan’s High Commissioner to United Kingdon (London), Syed Ibne Abbas has said that Pakistan was empowering women and providing them opportunities in different fields of life.

He stated this while addressing the 4th Annual dinner, celebrating the 69th anniversary of the founding of All Pakistan Women Association (APWA) by Begum Raana Liaqat Ali Khan, 100 years of women’s suffrage and international women day here at Chelsea Harbour Hotel last night.

The ceremony was organized by Trustees and Steering group of APWA-UK and was largely attended by the APWA -UK Patron Begum Sadaf Ibne Abbas, its members, their families, British Pakistan women and the women from UK.

The ceremony was addressed among others by Syed Ibne Abbas, Chairperson of APWA-UK Mrs.Nasim Khan, Aliya Afsal Khan, Durdana Ansari (OBE), Humma baig and Caroline Munir.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Ibne Abbas said that Pakistan was providing opportunities to women in the country in different fields including Pakistan Armed Forces and “WE have 71 women parliamentarians out of 342 house and empowering them in every field of life”.

He said that Islam had given the rights to women some fourteen hundred years ago for their socio-economic empowerment.

He appreciated APWA-UK for organizing the event to mark the 69th anniversary of APWA and assured them of the High Commission’s full support in their efforts and initiatives for the empowerment of Pakistani women.

He eulogized the contribution and services of late Begum Raana Liaqat Ali Khan for the cause of Pakistan and Pakistani women by establishing a platform for them.

Syed Ibne Abbas called upon the APWA to carry forward the vision and torch lit by late Begum Raana Liqat Ali Khan as founding member and work for the socio-economic empowerment of British-Pakistani and women in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan was a great country was on the move and progressing and everybody should play due role for its further progress and prosperity.

He said Pakistan High Commission was focusing on the development of youth and called for working together for the socio-economic prosperity of Pakistan.

He also urged British-Pakistan women also work for the development of UK.

Speaking on the occasion Chairperson Mrs.Nasim Khan appreciated Pakistan’s High Commissioner to UK Syed Ibne Abbas for his support and cooperation to APWA-UK in its initiatives and programmes for the empowerment of British-Pakistani women and women in Pakistan.

She said that APWA has become one of the biggest Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in Pakistan which was providing services in education, health and social sector for worn in the country.

She added that APWA had established schools, colleges, community centers etc, through its different initiatives and programmes and working for the socio-economic empowerment of women in the country.

Mrs.Khan also appreciated the role and services of late Begum Raana Liqat Ali Khan for Pakistani women as the founder of APWA. She said that the vision of APWA-UK was to assist integration of Pakistani women and families in the UK, support projects in Pakistan through APWA National Headquarters, Karachi, Provide women of Pakistani origin with a platform and knowledge of their rights and status in the UK, disseminate information relating to women’s issues globally and represent APWA UK on an International level.

She added that APWA UK seeks to be a bridge between the women of Pakistani origin and British society. APWA UK is a strong platform to encourage British-Pakistani women to actively participate in the economic, social and political structure of the United Kingdom, she remarked.

APWA UK, she said also focused on the empowerment of women through education and training programmes. The other speakers on the occasion paid rich tributes to late Begum Raana Liaqat Ali Khan as the founder of APWA for women in Pakistan.

The APWA-UK vowed to work for the betterment of British Pakistan and women in Pakistan.

During the event a Fashion show by contemporary designers of Rana Nouman, Omar Mansoor and Reshima was

also exhibited.

At the end Pakistani singer Sohail Salamat accompanied by his musicians sang Ghazal and captivated the audience.