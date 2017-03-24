Pakistan Embassy to France marks Pakistan Day

ISLABABAD, March 24 (APP): Embassy of Pakistan to France hosted a grand reception in Paris on March 23 (Thursday) to mark the Pakistan Day.

French Parliamentarian and President of France-Pakistan Friendship Group in the French National Assembly Francois Pupponi, Mayor of Montfermeil city Xavier Lemoine, high level French dignitaries, members of the diplomatic corps, intellectuals, researchers, scholars, prominent Pakistani expatriates and members of French and Pakistani media attended the reception in large number, a press release received here Friday said.

During the ceremony, guests from all walks of life interacted with each

other and congratulated officers and staff of Pakistan embassy on their national day.

Live Pakistani national songs along with impactful documentaries on

Pakistan played during the reception were greatly appreciated by the participants.

A special corner adorned with traditional Pakistan handicrafts was also

a source of attraction for the guests.

The guests were treated with traditional and signature Pakistani dishes.