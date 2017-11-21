Pakistan Embassy team wins Cricket Ambassador Cup

BEIJING, Nov 21 (APP):Pakistan Embassy cricket team has won the Cricket Ambassador Cup – 2017 held here at the Chinese Capital.

The tournament was jointly organized by Beijing Cricket International Sports Development Company and Embassy of Sri Lanka in Beijing.

Pakistan Embassy team remained unbeaten in the tournament. The Embassy Team defeated teams from China, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.

In a closely contested final match, the Pakistan Embassy team defeated Sri Lankan team. Chinese national team stood third in the tournament.

The Chinese team also included Yufei and Lijian who will play for Peshawar Zalmi team in Pakistan Super League – 2018.

Pakistani players Hafiz Jabbar and Nasir Mehmood were declared as the best batsman and best bowler of the tournament, respectively.

Team Captain Hafeez Ullah received the winner’s trophy from the chief guest Ambassador of Sri Lanka in Beijing.

Charge d’Affairs of Pakistan Ms. Mumtaz Zahra Baloch witnessed the final and was also part of award distribution ceremony.