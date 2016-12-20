Pakistan Embassy in Cairo extending full support to stranded Pakistani sailors

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP): Eighteen Pakistani sailors, including the Captain of the ship, have been stranded onboard MV AKKAZ in the Red Sea, near the port of Suez.

The Ship, owned by a Kuwaiti company and chartered by a Dutch firm, set sail from Abu Dhabi on August 11, 2016, destined for Port Said and Alexandria in Egypt and a port in Netherlands, a press release of the Foreign Office issued here Tuesday said.

The ship reached Suez waters on October 13, but was not allowed to enter Suez Canal due to mechanical failure and expiry of technical license.

The embassy of Pakistan in Cairo is in touch with the captain and an embassy officer has also visited the ship to check the welfare of the crew.

While awaiting technical assistance and repairs by the owners of the ship, the Pakistani crew members are exploring different options to receive their unpaid dues.

The embassy of Pakistan in Cairo has been providing consular and logistic assistance to the crew.

The embassy has also made all the requisite arrangements for their repatriation which shall be undertaken as and when decided by the captain and crew members.