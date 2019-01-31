Pakistan Embassy in Belgium to observe Kashmir solidarity week from Feb 1

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):To express solidarity the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK) the Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels would observe Solidarity Week commencing from Friday (February 1, 2019).

In this connection the Embassy has organized a conference on Friday at the Press Club Brussels. It has also arranged a photographic exhibition of Human Rights Violations in Kashmir at its premises, which will continue for one week, a message received here from Brussels on Thursday said.