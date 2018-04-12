Pakistan Embassy to host Youth Convention in Washington this week

WASHINGTON, April 12 (APP):The Pakistan Embassy in Washington will host a Pakistani American Community and Youth Convention 2018 to connect the Pakistani American diaspora to engage and discuss opportunities for growth as a community at various level.

The Convention will be held on April 14 at the Pakistan Embassy premises in Washington and will be inaugurated by Ambassador Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry.

“Ever since the 1960s, Pakistani Americans have contributed to the development process of the United States,” Ambassador Chaudhry said in an invitation extended to the community members, adding that the Pakistani diaspora is spread all across the country and has earned the respect of their local, state and federal governments and the people of the United States.

“The community has also served as the most formidable bridge connecting Pakistan and the United States in multiple domains. With the second generation of Pakistani Americans growing up and assuming positions of responsibility, the importance of our community will increase manifold,” he said.

The daylong event will provide an opportunity for country-wide community and civic engagement and to connect the youth, women, academia and think tanks, those active in civic engagement, literature lovers, and entrepreneurs of the community.

The theme of the Convention will be “Connecting the dots “. The Convention envisages six segments – one each on Youth engagement; Role of women; Voice in academia and think tanks; Civic engagement; Harmony through art and literature; and Entrepreneurs.

There will be segment for one presentation by USAID as well as a discussion on consular facilitation by the Embassy/Consulates. Pakistan’s Consulate General in New York, Chicago, Houston and Los Angles are fully participating in the daylong event.

All the Consulate Generals have invited members of diversified Pakistani America community in their jurisdiction to attend the convention, and a large number of people are expected to participate.

Panelists and lead discussants have been invited to explore areas that have potential for the community members to grow. The event will provide these panelists with an opportunity to meet at the same platform to interact and connect the dots that would give the community, scattered all across the United States, a cohesive look.

At the end of the event, the Convention will adopt an Outcome Document, and all the ideas and recommendations to be discussed by these lead panelists would become an integral part of the Outcome Document.

The event will have entertainment segments throughout the day as well as a musical evening after the dinner.