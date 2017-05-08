Pakistan Embassy holds cultural event to highlight country’s progress, development

WASHINGTON, May 8, (APP): The Pakistani Embassy in Washington used the “Passport DC, Around the World Embassy Tour” event to highlight the historic relations between Pakistan and the United states in various fields and to emphasize that the two countries would continue cooperation for further strengthening bilateral relations and advancing global peace.

The annual cultural event on May 6 coincided with the beginning of 70th

year celebrations of Pakistan’s independence this year. Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Aizaz Chaudry inaugurated the day-long festivities at the premises of the Embassy of Pakistan.

On the occasion, Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry said that Pakistan was

celebrating 70 years of friendship with the US at “Passport DC” event, conveying message of love, peace, friendship and hope.

A range of cultural programs depicting rich culture of Pakistan along

with tasty traditional Pakistani food were arranged and the doors of the embassy was opened for all the residents of the DC Metro area to enjoy the fun-filled moments at the Embassy premises.

Artifacts, Pictures, ornaments & traditional costumes from all the

Provinces of Pakistan had been displayed at various stalls, representing the rich heritage of Pakistan. A Group of Pakistani performers presented regional & folk dances on melodious tunes.

Pakistani and American visitors particularly the younger generation

enjoyed the mesmerizing performances and danced their heart out. The traditional Pakistani food stalls attracted many American visitors who liked traditional Pakistani cuisine.

Stalls were also setup beautifully depicting rich cultural heritage of

various parts of the country including Gilgit Baltistan and AJ&K. Young children in traditional dresses of various parts of the country were one of the major attractions for the visitors.

The “Passport DC, Around the World Embassy Tour” is an annual event

which is celebrated with traditional zeal and fervor by Pakistani Americans at the Embassy of Pakistan every year for the last ten years.

A large number of Pakistani and American visitors attended the event,

which exhibited true colors of Pakistan and deeply appreciated the warmth and hospitality extended by the Embassy officials.