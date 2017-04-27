Pakistan embarks on broad based programme for social sector development

ISLAMABAD, April 27 (APP): Pakistan government duly recognizes the

importance of societal development and empowerment of people and has embarked on a broad based programme for social sector development.

Secretary Ministry of Education Pakistan Haseeb Athar said this in his

country statement at the 201st Session of the UNESCO Executive Board held in Paris, France, a press release received here Thursday said.

The session was presided over by the Ambassador Michael Worbs from

Germany and was also attended by Madam Irina Bokova Director General of UNESCO, Ambassador of Pakistan to France and Permanent Delegate of Pakistan to UNESCO Moin ul Haque and other 58 Executive Board members.

Athar Haseeb said Pakistan attaches high importance to education

especially the girls education as Pakistan believes in that education is an enabler for peace and development, helps in reduction of poverty and inequalities, addresses extremist tendencies and thus leads to better, peaceful, sustainable and inclusive societies.

Secretary education said the government of Pakistan encourages the

women to play their due role in development, prosperity and progress of the country and in this regard a number of legislative, financial and administrative measures have been taken to raise awareness among women about their rights, and participation and protection in public life.

Secretary also reposed Pakistan’s full support to UNECSO and hoped that UNESCO will continue to serve as a house of global peace, constructive debate and meaningful cooperation. Pakistan believes in UNESCO’s mandate, role of fostering peace and promoting inter-cultural understanding, is still important and relevant today.

The secretary assured the UNESCO Board that Pakistan would continue to work together with the global community in striving for an equitable, just, tolerant, open and socially inclusive world to make it a better place for our future generations.