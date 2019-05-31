ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP):Pakistan and Egypt Friday agreed to comprehensively upgrade cooperation in all fields and increase the frequency of bilateral political contacts and exchanges.

The bilateral ties were discussed in a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President of Egypt Abdul Fattah Al Sisi, on the sidelines of the 14th Islamic Summit in Makkah Al-Mukarramah, a PM Office statement said.

During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on the whole range of bilateral, regional and international matters. The issues being faced by Muslim Ummah were also discussed.