ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):Pakistan and Egypt Monday agreed to take measures like visa facilitation for businessmen, exchange of trade related information, business delegations and to promote direct private sector contacts to realize true potential of bilateral trade.
The agreement reached during the 8th Round of Political Consultations between Pakistan and Egypt held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here, said a Foreign Ministry statement.
Pakistan, Egypt agree on measures to boost bilateral trade
