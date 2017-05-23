Pakistan effectively present Jadhav’s case in ICJ: Zafarullah

ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister on
Law and Justice Barrister Zafarullah Khan Tuesday said that
Pakistan had effectively presented the case of Kulbhushan Jadhave
before the International Court of Justice.
Khawar Qureshi was a young and talented lawyer who argued
the case properly, he said while talking to PTV.
The government of Pakistan was now fully prepared and would
take up Jadhav’s case more vigorously, Barrister Zafarullah said.
He said that the interests of Pakistan would be fully
safeguarded.
The interests of Pakistan was supreme, he made it clear.
