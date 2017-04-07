Pakistan donates 10,000 metric tons of rice to Sri Lanka to assist drought affected people

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (APP): The Government of Pakistan has
donated 10,000 metric tons (MT) of rice to Sri Lanka to assist
the people affected by drought.
Maj Gen (R) Syed Shakeel Hussain, Pakistan High
Commissioner to Sri Lanka offered rice donation symbolically
to President Maithripala Sirisena during a ceremony held at
the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo on Friday, according
to a message received here from Colombo.
Sri Lanka has received 7,800 metric tons of rice out of
the total donation of 10,000 metric tons from Pakistan.
Deputy High Commissioner of Pakistan was also present on
the occasion.