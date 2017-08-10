Pakistan Development Summit,Expo to be held on Aug 17

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms

is organizing the Pakistan’s Development Summit and Expo on August 17 to

celebrate Pakistan’s development journey it has embarked upon over the

last 70 years and the future plans in the light of Pakistan Vision 2025.

The conference will deliberate upon the policies responsible for

growth in agricultural, industrial and services sector.

The conference also aims to look at the reforms of the current

government of Pakistan to overcome the shortcomings of the previous policy

frameworks, particularly, the socioeconomic initiatives undertaken the Pakistan Vision

2025 to whom the recent economic resurgence can be attributed, sources in the

ministry said.

The objectives of the conference would be achieved by engaging

different stakeholder from academia, media, government and leading industry players.

The stakeholder engagement is proposed to initiate a development

discourse which stems from a positive outlook on the achievements of the

past and nourishes from the efficient and effective policy framework of

the present.

The resulting “Development Discourse” can rope in the development

journey of Pakistan making it inclusive and sustainable.

Such a discourse is also much needed to dispel the negativity and

atmosphere of despair which are a threat to the much needed stability required for

continuation of policies.

The proposed conference is structured in a way that it also serves as

a platform to initiate a dialogue where ideas, thoughts and questions are

expressed and tackled in an open environment to ensure a sustainable and

inclusive development process in the country.

Moreover, the 70 years of Pakistan Development Expo will present a visual journey

of decade-wise development timeline of key projects. Starting from 1947, the major

development projects of each decade will be presented.