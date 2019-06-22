ISLAMABAD, Jun 22 (APP):Fast Bowler Wahab Riaz Saturday said Pakistan cricket team was under pressure but the players are still determined to make a comeback and to regain their morale.

According to a private news channel, he said the team has been discussing their mistakes in the dressing room, speaking about how to overcome it and how to do well in games to come.

He said the players are gelled and eager to do well. “Each member of the team is motivating other members, we are each other’s strength,” Wahab said when asked how difficult it is to stay focused when players are being criticized by everyone.