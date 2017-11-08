Pakistan desires to strengthen existing relations with US: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, Nov 08 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that Pakistan highly values its

relations with UK and desire to strengthen the existing relations between the two countries through enhanced economic cooperation and parliamentary ties.

He expressed these views while talking to Mr. Mark Field, Minister of State for Asia and the Pacific of the United Kingdom, who called on the Speaker at the Parliament

House here Wednesday, said a press release.

The Speaker said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its strategic partnership with United Kingdom and both the countries have commonalities of views on regional and global issues.

He underscored the need for regular interaction between political leadership, parliamentarians and people of both the countries that would take the existing bilateral relations between both the countries to new heights.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also stressed the need for frequent exchange of Parliamentary delegations and stressed to re-activate friendship groups between the two Parliaments for better understanding and enhanced cooperation through

parliamentary diplomacy.

During meeting, the Speaker also informed him about the introduction of subject/course on Parliamentary Practices and Legislative Drafting in universities and educational institution all over the country.

He said that terrorism as a global challenge has no religion nor a single country can claim immunity from terrorism.

He further added that unified and collective action against this global menace is the only solution to root out terrorism. At this moment, he urged to take notice of Indian atrocities against innocent citizens in Kashmir.

He added that Pakistan is committed to UN resolutions for self-determination of the Kashmiri people and we want to settle our dispute with discussion.

The Speaker reiterated that Pakistan is committed to promoting durable peace and stability in the region as regional prosperity and development is contingent upon peace in the region.

He also added that Pakistan desires good relations with all its neighbors and is keen to promote exchange of parliamentary delegations and talks.

Mr. Mark Field, Minister of State for Asia and the Pacific of the UK appreciated the remarks of the Speaker and said that UK considers Pakistan one of its close friend and an important trading partner.

He said that UK would expand the scope of its assistance plan and assist Pakistan in diverse fields.

While discussing the role of Parliamentary Friendship Group, he said that friendship groups in both the parliament could play an important role in strengthening bilateral relations.

He assured the Speaker for extending maximum assistance for building of Legislative capacity of the parliamentarians and staff.