Pakistan desires meaningful engagement with Afghanistan: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, March 14 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb, talking to the delegation of Afghan media which called on her here Tuesday, said that Pakistan desired a meaningful engagement and cooperation with Afghanistan based on respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of each other, to surmount the phenomenon of terrorism which was the common enemy of both the countries.

She stated it unequivocally that terrorists were the enemies of the entire humanity and Pakistan was engaged in eliminating the scourge of terrorism with an unflinching resolve.

The minister reiterated that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif firmly believed in the policy of peaceful neighbourhood for economic development and shared prosperity of the people of the region and has therefore always desired friendly ties with all the neighbouring countries.

She said that peace and stability in Afghanistan was in Pakistan’s interest as stability in Afghanistan could help Pakistan in promoting its agenda of economic development and regional connectivity.

She told the delegation that Pakistan would persist with its efforts to orchestrate lasting peace in Afghanistan.

The minister exhorted the media of Afghanistan and Pakistan to play their role in promoting the narrative of peace in the region as it was imperative to bring the people of two nations as well as region closer to each other.

She expressed the confidence that media in both countries would make concerted efforts in building positive perceptions and spreading the message of peace, amity, coexistence and harmony and called upon the media delegation to view the recent border management between Afghanistan and Pakistan in its true perspective as it was being implemented to ensure transparency, efficiency and strengthen security.

Marriyam Aurangzeb welcoming the visit of the Afghan media delegation, observed that exchange of visits of media persons would not only be helpful in strengthening mutual ties and building trust but would also open avenues to learn from each other’s experiences and best practices.