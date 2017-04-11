Pakistan desires good relations with all its neighbours: PM

RISALPUR, April 11 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Tuesday said Pakistan was a peace loving country and desires good brotherly relations with all, particularly it’s neighbours.

Addressing the passing out parade of graduates here at the PAF Academy Asghar Khan, Risalpur, the Prime Minister said Pakistan despite its desire for peaceful coexistence was not oblivious to its duties.

The Prime Minister said the concept of National Security has undergone a transformation and wars were no longer an exclusive sphere of military forces. As long as nations strive to preserve their way of life, ideological identity and economic interests, wars will continue to be waged in different domains, he added.

He urged the young graduates to dedicate their energies to make Pakistan fully secure and a well defended country. “The whole nation stands behind you,” he said.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan’s armed forces were fully capable and

prepared to respond to any spectrum of threats. He said the recent operations have brought tremendous improvement in the internal security environment.

He said the Pakistan Air Force alongside guarding the air space of the

country has played a critical role in Operation Zarb-e-Azb.

He said true to its tradition of defending national interests at every

frontier, it has given an excellent account of itself in the fight against terror.

The nation has it’s full trust in the country’s armed forces, and assured of government’s full support in equipping the Force to address modern day challenges, he said.

“The nation acknowledges and commends the valour and outstanding

professionalism exhibited by the PAF and it’s leadership at all tiers.”

The Prime Minister extended his profound congratulations to the

Graduating cadets and the faculty for maintaining highest standards of excellence and professionalism. He said there was no shortcut to success, but hard work.

Earlier he awarded badges to the successful graduates of 137 GD(P), 83 Engineering, 93 Air Defence, 18 A&SD, 06 Navigation and 02 Logistics Courses.

The Prime Minister along with the Chief of Air Staff Sohail Aman

witnessed the march past. Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, diplomats and parents attended the event that concluded with a spectacular aerobatics show by the Sherdil team of PAF.