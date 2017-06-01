Pakistan desires for lasting peace in Afghanistan: FO

ISLAMABAD, June 1 (APP): Pakistan would continue to endeavor for

restoring sustainable and durable peace in Afghanistan which would help bring peace not only in Pakistan but also in the region.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria during weekly media

briefing here Thursday condemned the yesterday’s horrific terrorist attack in Kabul’s green zone which took toll on numerous innocent lives.

He said, “We pray for the victims, sympathize with the bereaved families

and wish for speedy recovery of the wounded.”

Nafees Zakaria said Pakistan would benefit more from peaceful

Afghanistan.

He, however, added that the failures of Afghanistan should not be blamed on Pakistan.

While negating the military solution to Afghan conflict, he said the country has been in war like situation for the last 40 years.

He said Pakistan has suffered tremendously due to the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan. There are millions of Afghanis other than the refugees who daily come to Pakistan for business purposes, he added.

Replying to a question, the spokesperson said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is regional connectivity project which is not directed against any country.

He, however, said the unresolved dispute of Indian occupied Kashmir

(IoK) remained a major problem in South Asia during the last 70 years.

He said world has witnessed the worst human rights violations

in recent years in IoK at the hands of Indian forces.

He said the Executive Director, Human Rights Watch, Kenneth Roth

has said in social media that Indian Army Chief has shown criminal leadership, for his backing to the use of an innocent Kashmiri as human shield.

The Kashmiri victims of Indian brutalities have been watching the

international community’s helplessness, he added.