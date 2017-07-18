Pakistan desires diplomatic solution to Gulf crisis: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif Tuesday expressing concern over the recent crisis in
Middle East said the people and government of Pakistan wish to
see a diplomatic solution of the problem between brotherly
Islamic countries.
He was talking to Foreign Minister of the State of
Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani who called on
him here at the PM House, a statement from the PM House said.
The prime minister noted the brotherly relations between
Pakistan and the State of Qatar and stressed that Pakistan
maintains close, friendly and cooperative relations with all
member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
During the meeting Sheikh Mohammed briefed the prime
minister on Qatar’s response to the demands of Saudi Arabia,
UAE, Bahrain and Egypt and on the current status of the
mediation efforts of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah,
Emir of Kuwait.
The prime minister appreciated the sagacity and wisdom
of the Emir of Kuwait and that Pakistan supports his sincere
efforts in finding a solution to the current crises in the
Gulf region.
The foreign minister of Qatar expressed his gratitude to
the prime minister for the warm reception and reiterated
Qatar’s desire to further enhance bilateral relations between
the two countries.
