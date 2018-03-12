Pakistan deserves new look, making tremendous progress on security, economic fronts

WASHINGTON, March 12 (APP):With an unprecedented success against terrorism, which is translating into significant economic gains, Pakistan needs a renewed look from the world, Ambassador Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry said here.

Ambassador Chaudhry made these remarks during a recent meeting with a group of US journalists that was organized by the International Center for Journalists (ICFJ). The ambassador briefed the journalists about Pakistan’s remarkable progress in the realms of security and economy.

“To correct misplaced perception about Pakistan, there is a need to have a renewed look at Pakistan in changed circumstances,” Ambassador Chaudhry said referring to the unprecedented success Pakistan has achieved in the fight against terrorism that has a tremendous salutary effects on the economy which has suffered most from the law and order situation in the past years.

“These successes on security front have led to economic progress,” he said while briefing the journalists who belonged to various media organizations in different States.

The Ambassador drew their attention to the sacrifices Pakistan and its people have made in combating the menace of terrorism and extremism. Pakistan has lost tens of thousands of people, both civilians and soldiers killed in terrorist attacks and the country’s economy had suffered tens of billions of dollars in direct and indirect losses.

However, sustained military operations, that reflected strong government resolve to rid the country from terrorism, have forced terrorists from their strongholds in the border region between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The ambassador said that after successful military operations that have helped in clearing all troubled areas, the government has already started socio-economic development work in these areas.

“The results of counter terrorism operations have salutary impact on our economy as all major economic indicators are showing upward trends. Investment is also flowing in Pakistan from many countries in the world including the US, particularly for a large number of projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),” he said.

Ambassador Chaudhry reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. “Pakistan would not let its soil be used to launch or even plan attack against any other country in the region,” he said.

Responding to a question about the current state of Pakistan-US bilateral relations, Ambassador Chaudhry said that both Pakistan and USA have always benefitted when they worked together, and expressed the optimism that they would continue working together in future as well.

Referring to a situation in Afghanistan, Ambassador Chaudhry emphasized that peace in Afghanistan was essential not only for Pakistan and Afghanistan, but also for the regional peace. He said that history has proved that instability in Afghanistan always has a spillover effect in other countries of the region, particularly Pakistan.

“Pakistan will continue to play its role along with other partners in finding out a political solution of the Afghan issue,” the Ambassador said, but added that Pakistan believes that the peace process shall be Afghan owned and Afghan led, involving all stakeholders.

Ambassador Chaudhry appreciated the efforts of International Centre for Journalists (ICFJ) in organizing Journalist exchange programs, sponsored by the US State Department. ICFJ takes American journalists to Pakistan and invites Pakistani Journalists to the US on regular basis.

He said that such exchange initiatives promote harmony and better understanding about different cultures and faiths and bring people from both the countries closer to each other.