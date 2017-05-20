Pakistan defeating forces of terrorism, achieving economic prosperity: Aizaz

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to United

States, Aizaz Chaudhry said on Saturday the Pakistan is defeating

the forces of terrorism and achieving great strides in the economic prosperity.

He said these remarks when Pakistan-American Council of USA

(PACUSA) in Edison, New Jersey organized an event to honour and

welcome Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry to the United States,

said a press released.

Besides Pakistani-Americans, the event was attended by

local State Senators, Assemblymen/women, Freeholders and the

Mayor.

In their remarks, State Senators Sam Thompson (Republican),

Senator Ray Lezniak (Democrats), and Assembly Woman Ms. Nancy

Pinkin appreciated the role of Pakistani Diaspora in promoting

harmony among communities and contributing to the development of

the United States.

The Ambassador in his remarks thanked Sam Khan and other

community leaders for their special gesture.

He urged the Diaspora to continue to play their role of a

bridge between Pakistan and the United States. He urged them to

join the Embassy to celebrate 70 years of friendship between

Pakistan and the United States.

Earlier, the Ambassador participated in a separate interactive

session with a select gathering of Pakistani community notables.

The meetings were useful in building close relationship with

the diaspora.

The Mayor of Brunswick, Senators and Assemblywoman of New

Jersey presented to the Ambassador a joint Resolutions from both

Houses, a Citation and a Proclamation recognizing his service for

his country and welcoming him to New Jersey.

The community in New Jersey thanked the Ambassador for his

visit and sharing his thoughts on playing a constructive role for

promotion and deepening of Pakistan-US friendship.