Pakistan defeating forces of terrorism, achieving economic prosperity: Aizaz

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to United
States, Aizaz Chaudhry said on Saturday the Pakistan is defeating
the forces of terrorism and achieving great strides in the economic prosperity.
He said these remarks when Pakistan-American Council of USA
(PACUSA) in Edison, New Jersey organized an event to honour and
welcome Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry to the United States,
said a press released.
Besides Pakistani-Americans, the event was attended by
local State Senators, Assemblymen/women, Freeholders and the
Mayor.
In their remarks, State Senators Sam Thompson (Republican),
Senator Ray Lezniak (Democrats), and Assembly Woman Ms. Nancy
Pinkin appreciated the role of Pakistani Diaspora in promoting
harmony among communities and contributing to the development of
the United States.
The Ambassador in his remarks thanked Sam Khan and other
community leaders for their special gesture.
He urged the Diaspora to continue to play their role of a
bridge between Pakistan and the United States. He urged them to
join the Embassy to celebrate 70 years of friendship between
Pakistan and the United States.
Earlier, the Ambassador participated in a separate interactive
session with a select gathering of Pakistani community notables.
The meetings were useful in building close relationship with
the diaspora.
The Mayor of Brunswick, Senators and Assemblywoman of New
Jersey presented to the Ambassador a joint Resolutions from both
Houses, a Citation and a Proclamation recognizing his service for
his country and welcoming him to New Jersey.
The community in New Jersey thanked the Ambassador for his
visit and sharing his thoughts on playing a constructive role for
promotion and deepening of Pakistan-US friendship.