Pakistan Day’s week-long celebration starts at PNCA

ISLAMABAD March 20 (APP): A week-long ‘Pakistan Culture Week‘ programmes started at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), arranged in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations.

Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah in his welcome remarks, said the PNCA has planned a week-long Pakistan Day Celebrations from March 20 to March 26.

He said the week-long programmes includes folk dances of Pakistan, pop music show performance of local brand groups, Sufi music night, music night of provincial, traditional and folk music of Baluchistan, Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Syed Jamal Shah said the Qawali night will be arranged on March 24 and Comedy night show will be held on March 25.

Similarly, traditional string puppet and PNCA’s puppet show and tableau will be held on March 26.

The programs will focus on serving the fun lovers as informative entertainment through visual narration of historical moments of Pakistan Movement and the struggle of freedom fighters.

Besides depicting the culture and traditions of the country, such shows also educate the youth regarding the struggle of freedom fighters through soft expressions of art, DG PNCA said.

He said the Cultural shows comprising folk and regional dances will portray the traditions of all the provinces and capture the glimpses of rich cultural heritage of the country.

Later, the week-long programmes commenced with folk dances of Pakistan which presented by the artists of PNCA National Performing Arts Group at PNCA Open Air Theatre.

A large number of people participated in the opening ceremony of Pakistan culture week.

The folk artists presented folk dances include Sindhi Jhomar, Snake Charmer Dance, Kashmir Dance, Lewa Balochi Dance, Khattak dance and Punjabi Bangra.

Instrumental flute music was also presented by artist Bilal Rehman and got a big applause from the participants.

Zafar Ali an artist from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa presented Rubab performance. In the end, violin maestro Ustad Raees Khan performed on the occasion and got a big applause from the audience.

Ustad Raees Khan talking to APP said it is an honour to be part of Pakistan Day celebrations and culture week to pay tribute to our national heros.