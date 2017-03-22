Pakistan Day reminds immortal sacrifices made for creation of Pakistan: Governor KP

PESHAWAR, Mar 22 (APP): The KPK Governor, Engineer Iqbal

Zafar Jhagra has said the auspicious occasion of the Pakistan Day, reminded us the great and immortal sacrifices at the cost of which we not only achieved the Independence but also have been maintaining our freedom, sovereignty and security.

This he has stated in his message on the eve of Pakistan Day. The

Governor said Pakistan Day 23rd March marks the history making occasion on which the Muslims of Indian Sub-continent un-equivocally decided to have their separate homeland on the world map.

He said the collective wisdom oriented commitment made at Mento Park

(now Iqbal Park), Lahore in 1940 led to energize their Independence Movement. Imbibed with this spirit, within seven years down the line,

they compelled the alien forces not only to quit India but also carved

out a separate homeland in the shape of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Today, when we as a nation take stack of the situation, a very humble

start took almost seventy years back can be found enriched with many achievements besides attaining certain mile stones in different fields

of life.

The Governor said although we have been experiencing hardships of severe

nature, since independence, yet we have always returned with success.

Every time the trial ridden circumstances have led to further cementing

the spirit of nation-hood amongst our ranks. This time tested reality has been practically proved by the ground realities over the past decades.

The Governor said keeping in view the given situation, this auspicious

“While expressing deeply felt felicitations to the nation the people of

the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA in particular on this occasion, I also appeal them to re-affirm their staunch commitment that no effort will be spared in making our security, stability, solidarity and sovereignty impregnable.”he added.