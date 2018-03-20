Pakistan Day reception organized by Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):The Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels organized a reception to celebrate the Pakistan Day and an exhibition of famous Pakistani Truck Arts was also arranged on the occassion Monday.

The reception was attended by large number of member parliaments, senior diplomats, and senior representatives of European institutions, academics and media persons, said a press release issued from Embassy of Brussels.

In her address, Pakistan’s ambassador to Belgium, the European Union and Luxembourg Mrs.Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi highlighted the aspects of rich cultural heritage of Pakistan and the opportunities, Pakistan offered for business and investment as an emerging economy.

Ambassador Hashmi informed the gathering about progress being made by the country on several fronts.

She also mentioned about the great tourism potential of Pakistan particularly the high mountains of Pakistan including K2.

Guests showed great interest in the Truck Art Exhibition by Anjum Rana.

Introducing her initiative”Tribal Truck Art” Anjum Rana said Pakistani Truck Art was a distinct flamboyant folk art which was seen on trucks on the roads of Pakistan, it reflected the lives, ambitions, aspirations of the truck drivers and artists.

She added “my mission is to foster economic and cultural sustainability for truck art and truck artists worldwide and to create intercultural exchange opportunities that unite the people of the world”.

She has developed a new arena by her initiative which had made a distinct and positive impact on the lives of the truck artists and their families.

Anjum Rana was conferred the UNESCO seal of excellence award in 2008.

Tunes of Pakistani folk songs were played on Sitar and Tabla by Belgian artists.The participants relished Pakistani food and enjoyed culture also.