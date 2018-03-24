Pakistan Day Reception held in Beijing

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP):A grand reception was held in Beijing to celebrate the 78th Pakistan Day and the 67th anniversary of establishment of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations by the Embassy of Pakistan.

The reception was attended by a large number of guests including members of Pakistani community, diplomatic corps, media representatives and Chinese dignitaries. Han Changfu, Minister for Agriculture and Rural Affairs was the chief guest on the occasion, said a message received here on Saturday.

Welcoming the guests, Ambassador Masood Khalid said that Pakistan Day is celebrated every year on 23rdMarch to pay homage to the founders of Pakistan as on this day, Lahore Resolution was adopted which heralded the struggle for attainment of Pakistan.

Ambassador said that leaders of both Pakistan and China have worked selflessly to convert the existing friendship into a strong political and economic co-operation based on mutual benefit and shared prosperity.

Chief guest Han Changfu extended warm congratulations on behalf of the Chinese Government on the 78th anniversary of the passing of Pakistan Resolution.

He termed Pakistan as China’s only all-weather friend and strategic partner and said that China would continue to give priority to China-Pakistan relations. He lauded not only Pakistan’s positive role in multilateral organizations like UNO and OIC but also the enormous sacrifices Pakistan has made in the fight against terrorism.

A cake cutting ceremony took place wherein the Ambassador, Chief Guest and other dignitaries cut the cake.

The Pakistan Day Reception witnessed an entertaining performance from Shahbaz Abdullah and Haroon Shad, two eminent pianists from Pakistan who played Pakistani, Chinese and Western tunes. The guests enjoyed the music and applauded the skill of the artists.

Other dignitaries included Major General Li Chunhao, Deputy Chief of Staff, PLA Air Force and Rashid Alimov, Secretary General, SCO.