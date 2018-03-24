Pakistan Day reception in Chicago attracts key regional politicians, diplomats

CHICAGO, Mar 24 (APP):The Lt. Governor of the U.S. State of Illinois, Evelyn Sanguinett, was the chief guest at a largely-attended reception in Chicago hosted by Consul General Faisal Niaz Tirmizi to celebrate Pakistan Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanguinett paid tributes to the Pakistani-American community for their role in the social and economic development of the United States. She also appreciated the role of the Pakistan Consulate, Chicago, for its efforts to strengthen ties between both the countries.

A large number of regional political leaders and members of the diplomatic corps attended the event.

Congressmen Andre Carson, Peter Roskam and Danny Davis were prominent in the gathering.

Congratulatory messages from Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner, Attorney General Lisa Madigan of Illinois, Mayor Rahm Emanuel of Chicago and Mayor Roger Claar of Bolingbrook were also readout at the event by their representatives.

Governor Rick Synder of Michigan, Lt. Governor Brian of Michigan, Senator Gary Peters, Congressmen John Moolenaar, Luke Messer and Paul Mitchell conveyed special congratulatory messages for the Pakistani-America community.

In his remarks, Consul General Faisal Niaz Tirmizi spoke about Pakistan’s steady economic growth through the rise of middle class of the country. Pakistan, he said, was also among a few countries which had pushed back the tide of extremism and bigotry. Consequently, the country’s playgrounds are once again welcoming international players.

Pakistan has revised visa policy for tourists, the consul general said, urging those present to visit the country to see its enormous treasures cultural sites. Greater people-to- people and business-to-business relations were pillars of good relations between nations, he said.

A special documentary about Pakistan highlighting tourist attractions was also screened at the event. National songs of Pakistan were also presented by local Pakistani singers at the event.