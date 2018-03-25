Pakistan Day parade reflects discipline, professional capabilities of Armed Forces: President

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Sunday congratulated the Armed Forces for successfully arranging the
marvelous Pakistan Day parade which reflected their exemplary discipline, defense capabilities and
professional preparedness.
He was addressing the prize distribution ceremony and Bara Khana, hosted for the officers and
personnel of Pakistan Armed Forces who participated in the Pakistan Day parade, said a
press release.
The President said the nation felt pride over its Armed Forces. The passionate display of performance
by the officers and soldiers of the Armed Forces on the Pakistan Day strengthened the spirit in nation
and revived the confidence that the Armed Forces of Pakistan were fully capable of defending the
country with their professional capabilities.
He noted that participation of Turkey, Jordan and United Arab Emirates contingents in Pakistan Day
parade had enhanced the moments of joys.“It proved that our friends are standing with us in all
circumstances,” he added.
The President observed that holding of joint parade also added to country’s esteem and image
abroad.
He stressed upon display of such faith, unity and discipline in all sectors of life so that the country
could progress and the highest targets for the progress and prosperity could be achieved with the
strong unity of all segments of society.
The President also lauded the bold role of Armed Forces and others for defeating terrorism.
“The sacrifices you rendered for restoration of peace and the protection of people would be
written in golden words,” he added.
The President said the Armed Forces of Pakistan, from the creation of the motherland, had
despite scant resources and numbers, always defeated its enemies. All this was possible
due to sincerity and highest degree of patriotism.
He noted that with display of such discipline and sacrifices, a strong and democratic Pakistan
would overcome all its issues and would become indomitable.
