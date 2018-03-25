Pakistan Day parade reflects discipline, professional capabilities of Armed Forces: President

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Sunday congratulated the Armed Forces for successfully arranging the

marvelous Pakistan Day parade which reflected their exemplary discipline, defense capabilities and

professional preparedness.

He was addressing the prize distribution ceremony and Bara Khana, hosted for the officers and

personnel of Pakistan Armed Forces who participated in the Pakistan Day parade, said a

press release.

The President said the nation felt pride over its Armed Forces. The passionate display of performance

by the officers and soldiers of the Armed Forces on the Pakistan Day strengthened the spirit in nation

and revived the confidence that the Armed Forces of Pakistan were fully capable of defending the

country with their professional capabilities.

He noted that participation of Turkey, Jordan and United Arab Emirates contingents in Pakistan Day

parade had enhanced the moments of joys.“It proved that our friends are standing with us in all

circumstances,” he added.

The President observed that holding of joint parade also added to country’s esteem and image

abroad.

He stressed upon display of such faith, unity and discipline in all sectors of life so that the country

could progress and the highest targets for the progress and prosperity could be achieved with the

strong unity of all segments of society.

The President also lauded the bold role of Armed Forces and others for defeating terrorism.

“The sacrifices you rendered for restoration of peace and the protection of people would be

written in golden words,” he added.

The President said the Armed Forces of Pakistan, from the creation of the motherland, had

despite scant resources and numbers, always defeated its enemies. All this was possible

due to sincerity and highest degree of patriotism.

He noted that with display of such discipline and sacrifices, a strong and democratic Pakistan

would overcome all its issues and would become indomitable.