Pakistan Day celebrations kick off at High Commission London

LONDON, March 14 (APP):Pakistan Day celebrations have kicked off here at the Pakistan High Commission with showcasing artistic creations of Pakistani artists.

Renowned designers from Pakistan showcased the specimens of their work to packed to capacity venue comprising spouses of high commissioners, ambassadors, diplomats and leading ladies from the diaspora.

Naila Noornai, jewellery designer and Rana Noman, bridal-wear designer, put on display their creative work. More than 100 guests evinced keen interest in the exquisite cultural heritage of Pakistan.

Begum High Commissioner, Mrs Sadaf Abbas organized the event to celebrate the upcoming Pakistan Day as well as the International Women’s Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs Sadaf Abbas said:“On the occasion of the Women’s Day, I am happy to say that since our independence 70 years ago – women in Pakistan have come a long way. Women empowerment in Pakistan was pioneered by leading lights like Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah and Begum Raana Liaqat Ali Khan and the journey continues.”

She added: “Today, we have tried to give you a glimpse of rich Pakistani culture by showcasing exquisite bridal-wear and handcrafted traditional jewelry.”

On the occasion, famous violist Sara Sirhandi played melodious viola tunes which added colour to the festive ambiance of the show.