Pakistan Day celebrated in France

ISLAMABAD, March 23 (APP): A flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Embassy of Pakistan in France to commemorate the 77th Pakistan day on Thursday.

Addressing the ceremony, Ambassador of Pakistan Moin ul Haque

paid rich tribute to the Founder of the Pakistan and other national

leaders of the Pakistan Movement, who with their untiring efforts and immense sacrifices finally carved a separate homeland for the Muslims

of India on August 14, 1947, according to a message received here from Paris.

The ambassador said today Pakistan stood amongst the community of nations as an important country with strong democratic institutions, a fast growing economy, independent judiciary, and free media.

He thanked the Pakistani community in France for their constructive role in projecting Pakistan’s positive image in France.

He said,”While our forefathers gave sacrifices to attain a homeland for us, it is our collective responsibility to make Pakistan a strong, peace loving and prosperous country for our future generations.”

The messages of President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif were also read on the occasion.

Later in the evening, the ambassador hosted a diplomatic reception

to mark the Pakistan Day. The Pakistani community, French parliamentarians, high ranking civil, military officials, scholars and foreign diplomats in France attended the reception.