Pakistan Day celebrated in Canada

ISLAMABAD, March 23 (APP): Pakistan High Commissioner to

Canada Tariq Azim Khan hoisted the national flag at a simple

but impressive ceremony held at the High Commission in Ottawa

on Thursday.

The ceremony began with the recitation from the Holy

Quran, according to a message received here from Ottawa.

Pakistani-Canadian community celebrated Pakistan Day

with traditional enthusiasm while remembering the arduous

struggle and sacrifices rendered by its founding fathers in

establishing Pakistan as an independent and sovereign state.

The community members renewed their pledge to make

Pakistan a strong, forward looking and progressive country.

Pakistan Day messages of President Mamnoon Hussain and

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif were read out at the ceremony.