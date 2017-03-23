Pakistan Day celebrated in Ankara

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkey,

Sohail Mahmood, raised the Pakistan flag on the tune of national anthem, on Thursday at a ceremony in embassy in Ankara marking the Pakistan Fay celebrations.

According to a message received here, the Pakistani community,

students studying in Turkish Universities, Embassy officials and their families were also present on the occasion.

Students of Pakistan Embassy School Ankara presented national songs.

The messages of the President and Prime Minister were read out on

the occasion.