Pakistan Cuba agree to maintain upward trajectory in bilateral parliamentary, economic relations

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP): Pakistan and Cuba have agreed to

maintain upward trajectory in bilateral relations witnessed in the recent past.

This was deliberated during a meeting of Chairman Senate of

Pakistan Mian Raza Rabbani with the Vice President of Cuba Miguel

Diaz Canel at Havana as a part of Senate Parliamentary delegation visit to Cuba, received a press release from Senate Media section.

“We need to further augment the existing warmth and goodwill

to forge a mutually beneficial and future oriented relationship between our two countries”, said Mian Raza Rabbani adding that our two Parliaments maintain close cooperation through exchange of visits and coordination at Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) on issues of common interest.

Chairman Senate said that people of Pakistan fondly remember

and greatly appreciate the medical assistance provided by Cuba to Pakistan in the aftermath of the massive earthquake in 2005 and that kind gesture brought our two countries and people ever closer.

Pakistan has also reciprocated during devastating hurricane in

Cuba in 2008 and has also offered 100 scholarships in various fields for Cuban students. The Government of Pakistan has also donated 15000 metric tons of rice to the people of Cuba in commemoration of the 60th anniversary of Pakistan and Cuba diplomatic relations.

Mian Raza Rabbani said that said gesture of goodwill have

brought our two countries and people closer and opened up new avenues of cooperation.

He said that Pakistan wishes to further strengthen bilateral

cooperation with Cuba in all fields and there is a lot of potential for expansion in our relations, which once properly harnessed, could benefit both the sides considerably.

Senate Chairman said that in this age of globalization where

physical distances are losing relevance, the potential of Pakistan Cuba relationship holds immense promise and prospects.

He said that we should explore the areas to expand trade and

investment avenues as economic cooperation provides the essential vehicle for adding content and substance to the bilateral relations.

He said that the volume of bilateral trade is much below the actual

potential and calls for concerted efforts to enhance economic cooperation in new areas.

Mian Raza Rabbani also apprised the Vice President of Cuba

that Pakistan’s strategic geographical location puts us in a unique position to act as a trade corridor connecting Iran, Central Asia and China.

He also expressed the hope for enhancing the people to people

contacts, cooperation in education, science and technology as well as supporting each other on multilateral issues.

Chairman Senate also said that Pakistan is committed for

peaceful co existence with the neighbours especially Afghanistan and India on the basis of mutual respect and equality.

He said that Pakistan has suffered the most at the hands of

the terrorists and no nation has done more to eliminate terrorism than Pakistan.

He reiterated that Pakistan is committed for a meaningful

dialogue with India while on the contrary the Indian side not only continues to escalate the tensions and build the media frenzy, but also armed twisted smaller SAARC members to undermine the Islamabad summit.

He said that it is important to recognize that the Indian

narrative of equating the indigence movement of Kashmiri youth for the right of self determination cannot be accepted and the human rights violations by the Indian occupied forces in the Indian held Kashmir cannot be negated. The international community should come forward to curb these human rights violations.