Pakistan cricket team will depart for Ireland ,England on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP):Pakistan cricket team, announced for the Ireland and England tour, will depart on Monday (23 April 2018).
The national team have started its training camp under the supervision of Head coach Micky Arthur at Gaddafi stadium Lahore on Wednesday.
The 16-member team which includes five uncapped players in the test squad practiced on the first day on the training camp.
They will play one test against Ireland and two tests against England.

