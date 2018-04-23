Pakistan cricket team leave for Ireland, England tours

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP):Pakistan national cricket team comprising 16 players and 11 officials left for Ireland via Dubai on

flight EK-623 from Allama Iqbal International Airport in the wee hours of Monday (Today).

The team will play one Test against Ireland, two Tests against England and two T20 against Scotland during the tour. The team will take on Ireland, who will be playing their first ever Test on

May 11.

The first Test against England will start on May 24 and the second Test will begin on June 1. Pakistan will also play two T20 internationals against Scotland on May 12 and 13.

The 16-player squad included Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Sami Aslam, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saad Ali, Asad Shafiq, Usman Salahuddin, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Private news channel reported.

Fast bowler Muhammad Amir departure was delayed by two days due to visa problem.

The team officials included Talat Ali manager, Mickey Arthur chief coach, Azhar Mahmood bowling coach, Stephen Rixon fielding coach, Grant Flower batting coach, Grant Luden training coach, Muhammad Ijaz team analyst, Auon Zaidi media manager, Azhar Arif security manager and Donald Albert.