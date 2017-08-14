Pakistan Cricket Gala held in Beijing

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Gala was jointly

organized by Embassy of Pakistan in China and United Bank Limited in

Beijing to mark the 70th Independence Anniversary of Pakistan.

The cricket match was played between Pakistan Embassy Team

and the Pakistani Community Team at Dulwich Cricket Ground Beijing,

says a statement received here on Monday.

The match was well attended by Pakistani community and gave an

opportunity to display the cricketing talents of Pakistani young

players. Though the match was punctuated by intermittent spells of rain,

however the spirits were not dampened, the statement added.

Ambassador of Pakistan Masood Khalid was the chief guest on

the occasion and presented trophy to the winning Pakistani community

team.