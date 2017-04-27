Pakistan creates favorable socioeconomic eco system: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, April 27 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development

and Reform, Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan has achieved an

economic growth rate of 5 percent and has able to create a

favourable socioeconomic eco system which enjoys political

stability.

Minister Iqbal remarked that a favourable ecosystem has

resulted in attracting the interest of key global investors which

are now eying Pakistan as a potential market for investments.

Minister Iqbal expressed these views during his address to

Youth on Thursday at Fast School Management here at a seminar on

“CEPEC Myths And Realities.”

Ahsan Iqbal said that CPEC presents Pakistan with a historical

opportunity to uplift the country’s status as the hub of economic

activity in the region.

Minister Iqbal urged the the youngsters to prepare themselves

in order to benefit from the opportunities offered by CPEC and play

a constructive role in transforming the economy to a modern

industrial economy by adding value at different levels.

Minister apprised the audience that China is promoting

regional and global connectivity across the Asia Pacific region as

part of its One Belt One Road initiative. Similarly, Pakistan’s

Vision 2025 focuses on helping Pakistan to leverage its geo-

strategic location in order to explore the inherent economic

options.

Mr Iqbal noted that CPEC is a fusion of Pakistan’s vision 2025

and China’s Vision of One Built One Road initiative.

He said that CPEC has changed the global narrative about

Pakistan.

“The country which was ranked as the most dangerous country of

the world is now recognised as the next emerging economy”. Minister

Iqbal further pointed out that Government of Pakistan’s has forced

the global media to recognise Pakistan as a safe haven for

investments which once called Pakistan as safe Heaven for

extremists.

Ahsan Iqbal further noted that CPEC energy projects will

result in generation of additional 10,000 MW which will be added

into National Grid by 2018.

He remarked that increased energy production capacity will

help to overcome the prevailing energy crisis.

He said that Energy mix adopted under CPEC includes coal,

hydel and renewable energy projects. He further stated that the

present government for the first time under CPEC is tapping the Thar

Coal reserves which can be a source of energy supply for many

hundred years.

Mr Iqbal categorically rejected claims that coal power plants

would create environmental hazards,Pakistan is using super critical

modern technology which reduces hazardous emissions.

He said that CPEC is the platform of inclusive growth , where

85 thousands jobs will create for the youngsters.