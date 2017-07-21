Pakistan conveys sympathies over injuries, damages in Turkey earthquake

ISLAMABAD, July 21 (APP): The Government of Pakistan have expressed their profound sympathies over the injuries as well as material damage caused in Turkey’s Mugla Province by the earthquake of Turkey’s coast with the Aegean Sea.

The Government and the people of Pakistan share the grief and sorrow

with the people of Turkey, said a press release.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected and we wish speedy recovery to the injured.

The Government and the people of Pakistan express solidarity with

Turkey brothers in this hour of grief.

The earthquake follows the flash floods in Istanbul on 18 July 2017.