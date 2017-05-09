Pakistan conveys concern to Iran over the remarks of Iranian official

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP): Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan was called to

the Foreign Office here Tuesday for conveying Pakistan’s concerns over the reported remarks of the Iranian Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces regarding cross border actions.

The foreign office in statement said it was conveyed to the Iranian

ambassador that such remarks were against the spirit of brotherly relations existing between the two countries.

Recently, the frequency of high level exchanges from both the sides has strengthened the bilateral cooperation and during the visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister to Islamabad on May 3, the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation on the border issues.

The Iranian side was urged to avoid issuance of such statements that

could vitiate the environment of fraternal relations.