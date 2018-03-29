Pakistan conducts another successful test fire of SLCM Babur

RAWALPINDI, Mar 29 (APP):Pakistan conducted another successful test fire of indigenously developed Submarine

Launched Cruise Missile (SLCM) Babur, having a range of 450 kilometers.

The missile was fired from an underwater dynamic platform, which successfully engaged its

target with precise accuracy; meeting all the flight parameters, said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

The SLCM Babur is capable of delivering various types of payloads and incorporates state-of-the-art technologies including underwater controlled propulsion, advanced guidance and navigation features. The SLCM Babur provides Pakistan Credible Second Strike Capability, augmenting the existing deterrence regime.

Development of this capability also reflects Pakistan’s response to provocative

nuclear strategies and posture being pursued in the neighborhood through induction of nuclear submarines and ship-borne nuclear missiles; leading to nuclearization of Indian Ocean Region.

Pakistan eyes this landmark development as a step towards reinforcing the policy of

Credible Minimum Deterrence through indigenization and self-reliance.

The test was witnessed by DG Strategic Plans Division (SPD), Chairman NESCOM , Commander

Naval Strategic Force Command (NSFC), senior officials, scientists and engineers from Strategic Scientific Organizations.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) and Services Chiefs have congratulated the

scientists, engineers and NSFC personnel for successful achievement of this highly significant milestone.

The President and Prime Minister of Pakistan have also conveyed their facilitations

to the scientists, engineers and NSFC personnel involved in the effort.