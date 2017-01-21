Pakistan condoles with Iran over loss of lives

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP): The Government and the people of

Pakistan offered their heartfelt condolences to the Government and

brotherly people of Iran over the tragic loss of precious lives in

the fire accident in a shopping plaza in Tehran.

“Our hearts go out for the bereaved families who have lost

their loved ones in the tragic incident. May Allah bless the

departed souls and recover the injured at the earliest,” the

spokesperson for the Foreign Office said in a press release on

Saturday.