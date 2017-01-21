Pakistan condoles with Iran over loss of lives

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP): The Government and the people of
Pakistan offered their heartfelt condolences to the Government and
brotherly people of Iran over the tragic loss of precious lives in
the fire accident in a shopping plaza in Tehran.
“Our hearts go out for the bereaved families who have lost
their loved ones in the tragic incident. May Allah bless the
departed souls and recover the injured at the earliest,” the
spokesperson for the Foreign Office said in a press release on
Saturday.
