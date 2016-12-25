Pakistan condoles loss of lives in Russian air crash

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP): Pakistan on Sunday condoled over the

tragic air crash in Russian Federation which claimed the lives of over 90 people.

“The leadership and the people of Pakistan are deeply grieved and saddened to learn about the tragic crash of Tu 154 aircraft in the Russian Federation today, which resulted in the loss of more than 90 valuable lives, including members of the renowned Alexandrov Ensemble,” a Foreign Office statement said.

The Foreign Office also conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the friendly people and Government of the Russian Federation.

“The people of Pakistan share their grief and stand by them as they mourn their irreparable loss,” it added.