Pakistan condoles demise of former Indian premier Atal Bihari Vajpayee

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP):Pakistan on Thursday condoled over the demise of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who breathed his last on the day in New Delhi.

“We have learnt with sadness the passing away of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Prime Minister of India, who was undergoing treatment in a hospital in New Delhi. The government and people of Pakistan extend their heartfelt condolences to his family and to the government and people of India,” the Foreign Office said in a press statement.

The Foreign Office spokesman said Vajpayee was a renowned statesman who contributed to bringing a change in India-Pakistan relations and remained a key supporter of SAARC and regional cooperation for development.