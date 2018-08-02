Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India along LoC; Indian deputy HC summoned to FO

ISLAMABAD, August 2 (APP):Pakistan on Thursday condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control on August 2, in Mandal Sector, which resulted in the martyrdom of one innocent civilian Nusrat Bibi w/o Shakeel, age 35 years in Ghasla village.

Director General (South Asia & SAARC), Dr Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh on Thursday and conveyed Pakistan’s condemnation of the unprovoked violations.

According to a foreign office statement issued here the Director General (SA & SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP (United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

According to the foreign office statement, the Indian forces along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary are continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons.

In 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 1400 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the Shahadat of 30 innocent civilians, while injuring 121 others, it said.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India was continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations, the statement added.

The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas was indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation, the statement maintained.