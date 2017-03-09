Pakistan condemns the terrorist attack at a hospital in Kabul

ISLAMABAD, March 9 (APP) -Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack on a hospital in Kabul on Wednesday, resulting in the loss of many precious lives and injuring several others.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this heinous terrorist attack and convey our prayers for early recovery of the injured”, a foreign office statement said.

Pakistan reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

“In this regard, we reaffirm our commitment to cooperation with the Afghan government and the international community for the elimination of the scourge of terrorism”, it said.