Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks in Kabul, Kandahar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): Pakistan has strongly condemned terrorist attacks near the parliament building in Kabul and Kandahar on Tuesday that resulted in loss of precious lives.

“The government and people of Pakistan extend their deepest sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” a Foreign Office statement issued here said.

“Pakistan reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations and reaffirms its commitment for continued efforts and cooperation for eliminating this menace,” the statement added.