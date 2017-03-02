Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks in Kabul, condoles with bereaved families

ISLAMABAD, March 2 (APP) : Pakistan strongly condemns horrific suicide attacks in Kabul, resulting in deaths of several people and injuring dozens others including women and children on March 1.

“We convey our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and prayers for early recovery of the injured”, Foreign Office said here Thursday.

“Pakistan reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations and reaffirms its commitment for unrelenting efforts and cooperation with Afghan Government and international community for eliminating this menace”., the Foreign Office said.