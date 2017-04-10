Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks in Egypt

ISLAMABAD, April 10 (APP): Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist

attacks on Coptic Churches in the Central Delta city of Tanta and Alexandria in Egypt, resulting in the loss of precious lives and injuries to scores of people.

According to a Foreign Office statement Monday, the government and

people of Pakistan share the pain and anguish of the people and the government of Egypt and wish to convey their heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families. “We pray for speedy recovery of the injured.”

Pakistan reiterates its strong condemnation of terrorism in all its

forms and manifestations.