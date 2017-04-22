Pakistan Condemns terrorist attack on Afghan military base in Balkh

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP): Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist

attack on a military base in Balkh province of Afghanistan on Friday

which resulted in the loss of many precious human lives and injured.

We extend our heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences to the

Government and the people of Afghanistan as well as to the bereaved

families and pray for early recovery of the injured, said a press release.

Pakistan reiterates strong condemnation of terrorism in all forms and

manifestations.

We reaffirm our continued commitment to work closely with the Afghan

Government and the international community in the fight against the scourge of terrorism.