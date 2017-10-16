Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP):Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Mogadishu on October 14 in which 276 people have lost their lives and hundreds have been injured, Foreign office said here Monday.

The people and Government of Pakistan express their heartfelt condolences to the people and government of Somalia and especially to the bereaved families, the foreign office said.

Pakistan, which has fought terrorism resolutely, can empathize and feel the pain of Somali people at this difficult time, it concluded.