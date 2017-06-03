Pakistan condemns terrorist attack at funeral in Kabul

ISLAMABAD, June 3 (APP): Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned

the terrorist attack at the funeral of Salam Izdyar, son of the

Deputy Chairman Masharano Jirga in Kabul, resulting in loss of

numerous innocent lives and injuries to many others.

“These terrorist attacks are against human values and deserve utmost condemnation in every possible way,” the Foreign Office spokesman said in a statement.

He said the government and the people of Pakistan expressed their heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences to the government and the people of Afghanistan and to the bereaved families in the hour of grief.

“Our thoughts are with the victims of the attacks and we pray for

the speedy recovery of the injured. Pakistan stands shoulder-to-shoulder with its Afghan brethren in their anguish and mourning.”